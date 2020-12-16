Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca) Bulawayo province will take part in the national constitution adoption conference on Saturday despite its ongoing impasse with the national executive.

The two found themselves at loggerheads after the national executive demanded that the provincial body disband and hold fresh elections. The executive was elected into office in December last year.

The national association wants all provincial executives to work on an interim basis until a new constitution is adopted leading to new elections.

However, the Bulawayo provincial executive argues that it’s in office legally and will not disband to fulfil the wishes of the national executive and the two sides appear to be far apart ahead of Saturday’s indaba.

Zisca Bulawayo secretary-general Morris Mukwiti said they were geared up for Saturday’s meeting despite differences with the national association.

“We are looking forward to adopting the new constitution this coming Saturday in a virtual conference. Bulawayo province did the procedural process as required, but other provinces did not follow it and are (therefore) led by interims. This position is very clear and the national (executive) should embrace it. We are a substantive provincial executive committee, not an interim one,” said Mukwiti.

“If the national executive insists that we should revisit the voting process, we are not afraid of going through the same process; we will be compliant for transparency and professionalism purposes. Our primary objective is to revive Zisca for the benefit of coaches and development of football in our respective provinces,” he said.

Zisca Bulawayo is led by former Highlanders’ coach Bongani Mafu, who is deputised by Philani Mabhena. Mukwiti is the secretary, treasurer is Kudzayi Mhandire while Khona Tshabangu and Joseph Nkomazana are committee members.

Zisca public relations officer Godfrey Paradza could not be reached for a comment yesterday but he last week insisted that the Bulawayo province executive should be an interim.

