THE Zimbabwean media was on Monday challenged to tell the Zimbabwean story that advances the national agenda.

Addressing journalists from across the board attending a four-day media training workshop in Gweru, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said people need information to understand Government programmes in order for them to fully participate.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government was committed to working with the media to ensure that the nation moves in unison so that at the end of the day everyone plays his or her role in ensuring the national goals are realised.

She said Government was the main source of information of where the nation is going while the media informs and galvanises the nation to that end.

“This calls for close collaboration between Government and the media as well as unity of purpose in the media industry in pursuit of the national interests,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said her wish was to have a Zimbabwean Press not referred to as public or private which advances the national interests.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe was on the rebound as a result of the Government’s economic policy interventions and the media should highlight this.

It is the obligation of the media to highlight the many positives that the country is enjoying since the coming in of the Second Republic.

It is unfortunate that some media houses are in the habit of concentrating on the negatives while ignoring the many positive developments being witnessed in the country. What they seem not to appreciate is that the negative publicity is scaring away investors thereby harming our economy.

Portraying Zimbabwe as a doomed and failed State is counter-productive and it is time as Zimbabwean media we realise we have an obligation to advance national interests. Admitted, the country is facing economic challenges but what is encouraging is that due to the Government’s policy interventions, the economy has stabilised.

The media has an obligation to market Zimbabwe as an investment destination of choice. It is the media that should tell the world that there are abundant investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

We are however, cognisant of the media’s watchdog role hence we are not saying the media should not highlight the Government or society’s shortcomings. It is through the media that those corrupt individuals that are abusing State resources for their personal benefit can be exposed as well as those frustrating potential investors by demanding bribes.

It is a fact that Zimbabwe is endowed with abundant natural resources that can make a difference but this is only possible if potential investors are confident that their investments will be secure.

The media, therefore, has a critical role to build this confidence.

A prosperous Zimbabwe will be enjoyed by all citizens regardless of one’s political affiliation. It is therefore, incumbent upon all Zimbabweans to have a shared vision when it comes to national interests because we have no substitute for this country.

We want at this juncture to implore the media to be responsible in its reportage as it has the power to build or destroy this nation. What Zimbabweans need to appreciate is that we are Zimbabweans first and foremost.

Like this: Like Loading...