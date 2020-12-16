Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

INJURED former Highlanders and Azam goal poacher Prince Dube returned to his Tanzanian base last week after undergoing successful surgery in Cape Town, South Africa, and revealed that he’ll be back in mid-January.

Fondly known as Mgadafi, the pacey Azam FC forward suffered a left forearm injury during his side’s 1-0 defeat by Young Africans in a Tanzania Mainland Premier League match towards the end of last month and was flown to South Africa for specialist treatment.

“I’m feeling much better now after successful surgery. I returned here in Tanzania last week and have since started doing some light gym workouts concentrating on the lower part of my body,” said Dube in a telephone interview from Dar es Salaam.

“I’m set to bounce back to full action in mid-January and it’s really sad that I picked up an injury at a time I had proved to be doing well for my new club.

“However, I have since accepted it because getting injured is part of the game. Hopefully, when I return, I will be able to carry on from where I left.

“I am very much grateful to all the people who have been supportive during this difficult time and I pledge to make them proud again.”

Azam chief executive officer Abdul Karim also confirmed that the 23-year-old Zimbabwe international would return to duty for the Ice Cream makers four to five weeks from now.

“He is back in Dar es Salaam and has started rehabilitation. After four to five weeks, he will be back on the pitch,” said Karim.

Dube scored his first goal in the Afcon qualifiers when Zimbabwe came from two goals down to settle for a share of the spoils against African champions Algeria at the National Sports Stadium.

He joined Azam in August just before the start of the current season, and has been making headlines in Tanzania because of his goal-scoring prowess.

Dube has six goals in as many matches and four assists under his belt. – @FungaiMuderere

