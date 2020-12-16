In a move aimed at curbing corruption, Guinea’s re-elected President Alpha Condé has said that all ministers in his new cabinet will have to declare their assets and those of their relatives.

Any company with close ties to them would be barred from bidding for government contracts, he added.

Mr Condé, 82, was speaking at a ceremony in the capital, Conakry, where he was sworn in for a controversial third term following an election which was marred by violence and opposition allegations of fraud.

His inauguration was attended by 11 African leaders.

Mr Condé said a constitutional referendum in March allowed him to run again, despite a two-term limit for presidents.

Amnesty International says since October’s vote Guinean security forces have killed at least a dozen people and arrested hundreds in opposition strongholds.

Amnesty described President Condé’s swearing in as the culmination of a process involving serious and widespread human rights violations carried out with complete impunity. – BBC

