Police in Malawi’s eastern city of Zomba have arrested a commissioner of the electoral body for not giving way to a presidential convoy.

Police accuse Linde Kunje of refusing to obey a directive to pull over for President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Ms Kunje’s car was being driven by her driver. The car only moved to the side when President Chakwera’s car was close.

Ms Kunje is serving a second term as a commissioner of the electoral body. She was part of the team that presided over 2019 presidential elections that were later nullified by the country’s Supreme Court over irregularities.

Commissioners of the Malawi Electoral Commission are appointed on recommendation of political parties in parliament.

Ms Kunje was retained to her role on recommendation of the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

Last year Malawi police also arrested an ambulance driver for not giving way to a presidential convoy but he was released without being charged following a public outcry.- BBC

