Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau AT least eight people were arrested at a road block in Makuti for smuggling of bags of clothes worth around $80 000, prejudicing the state of a similar amount in unpaid duty. The eight, including Ronald Mushore (34), Aneti Zinyoro (36), Lucia Phiri, Loveness Sani, Dudzai Chimudende, Jesca Sani (41), Anna […]

Like this: Like Loading...