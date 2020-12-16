Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has tested positive for the Covid-19, the club have confirmed.

The new Egyptian Premier League just got underway last weekend, with Mosimane’s side picking up a 3-1 win over Misr Lel Makkasa.

The Red Devils have now confirmed that the former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach will self-isolate after testing positive for the virus.

The club’s statement read:

Al Ahly’s head coach Pitso Mosimane tested positive for COVID-19.

Mosimane will be subjected to the home isolation regime, set by the Ministry of Health.

As a result, Mosimane will now miss Friday’s league clash against Ghazl El Mahalla.

