Nontobeko Mlotshwa, Sunday News Reporter

THIEVES broke into an educational centre in Bulawayo and stole equipment that include a computer set and solar batteries worth $769 000 last week.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed that police were investigating a case of unlawful entry at Inspire Women, Men, Children Skills Centre in Pelandaba, which offers vocational training and business education to the youths and women.

The centre’s project manager Ms. Gift Muteletwa said the incident has had a negative impact on the smooth running of the institution as they were relying on the equipment that was stolen.

She said solar power has enabled them to continue teaching even when there is no electricity supply but students are now likely to take longer to complete.

The centre, that takes up to 90 students per intake lost two charge controllers, two lithium-ion batteries, inverter, electronic sewing machine, computer cables, a computer set, four adapters and an assortment of groceries to the thieves.

“The stolen items are instrumental in our courses and in serving vulnerable men and women in our community and the incident has already crippled our plans because we have lost tools and materials the centre use on a daily basis,” said Ms Muteletwa.

The centre offers short six-week courses in programmes such as graphic designing, sewing, bakery and cookery, computer skills home décor, Afrocentric accessories and beading and hand bags, skincare and make up, Intro to Business, financial literacy, grooming and etiquette.

“Without electricity we can do little as most of our courses involve using electrical gadgets and we had turned to solar but now that we lost it, the courses might take longer to complete.

“The electric sewing machine was critical in teaching sewing so that course will also suffer badly,” she said.

Ms Muteletwa said they receive most of their equipment from well-wishers who are keen to see the empowerment of the local community.

