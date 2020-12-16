Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo have taken their relationship a step further after Mampintsha recently paid for his long-time girlfriend’s bride price (lobola).

Babes made the revelation on her Instagram stories where she posted a picture of herself and three other ladies, captioning the post with details about the proceeding.

In October, the romantic duo got their name on South Africans lips after it was revealed that they were engaged. The West Ink boss made his proposal to the Gqom queen public as he proposed to her live on radio at Gagasi FM studio in Durban.

However, the lovebirds have had their share of drama. Last year, Mampintsha admitted to assaulting Babes, but claimed that it was all in self-defence. Regardless, this saw the Kwaito star being charged with the assault of Babes.

Mampintsha claimed Babes would often provoke and attack him and their drivers as she got into violent fits. Mampintsha also made some explosive allegations about Babes, saying that she had attacked him in the past and tended to be violent when drunk. – iMzansi

