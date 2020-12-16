Showbiz Reporter

With two days to go before two of the country’s music giants, Winky D and Jah Prayzah clash at the Best of both worlds concert in Harare, the two have decided to release new music likely to hype up fans.

First to release was Jah Prayzah on Monday. It was a single titled Porovhoka. Now, Winky D is preparing to release what he has termed a Ragga Msamba trilogy.

Not sure whether this offering will be in the form of an EP or single, the Gaffa’s fans have been inquisitive since the artiste shared the news earlier today. However, there is only one way to find out which is by waiting for the release on Thursday morning, at 11AM on Winky D’s YouTube account.

For now, his fans have been urged to subscribe to the account as they await the new project.

