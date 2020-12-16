Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

A 54-year-old man from Mt Hampden was fined $3000 for acquiring agricultural inputs under the Pfumvudza programme using his son’s birth registration entry number.

Pupurai Kutamahufa also risks being jailed for a month if he does not pay the fine.

He admitted to the offence when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibanda charged with fraud.

On November 6, Charles Chara went to Mt Hampden where people were receiving inputs under the Pfumvudza program.

He was then told that there were people who were receiving inputs after using their children’s names to register into the scheme.

Chara then went to Agritex offices where he discovered that Kutamahufa had registered one of his sons as a beneficiary using a birth registration entry number.

Kutamahufa received amonium nitrate and maize seed.

He was arrested and taken to court charged where he was fined for the offence.

Mrs Stylone Marufu prosecuted.

