Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Netball Association (ZINA) Bulawayo province acting chairman Joseph Nkomazana says clubs must prepare to return to the court at the end of the festive season.

Netball was given the greenlight to resume activities along with other sports and the ZINA executive met in Harare on Sunday to deliberate on the way forward under strict Covid-19 guidelines.

Zina has appealed to all netball clubs, including in social leagues, to register in a move they hope will help in implementing regulations and guidelines compliant with conditions set for resumption of the sport.

“We are already engaging clubs to be ready to start training soon after the festive holidays. There will be a circular to clubs articulating the things to follow in line with the World Health Organisation and the Government through the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Sport,” said Nkomazana.

Zina had already put in place plans to introduce a Division Two league that will feature teams from around Bulawayo before sporting activities were suspended in March when the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed.

The Division Two league is aimed at accommodating and nurturing players that can’t make it into Division One and Super League teams.

Despite plans for the new league being put on hold, the association remains confident that it can still be introduced.

– @innocentskizoe

Like this: Like Loading...