Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Screenwriter and first-time author Nkosilesisa “Nkosi” Kwanele Ncube has penned her debut book “Drafts: 100 Letters I Will Never Send”.

The book is a collection of 100 letters addressed to different people, things, situations and entities. The letters document Nkosi’s saddest, funniest and most intimate moments.

The book is set to be launched on December 24 during the Intwasa Arts Festival at the Bulawayo Theatre.

A product of the MultiChoice Talent Factory, Nkosi said after the death of her father last year, she realised there was a lot she wanted to say to him but did not.

“I felt like there were a lot of conversations that I should have had with people after I lost my dad last year. There was a lot I wished I had said to him so I guess this (book) is my way of saying in case I never get the chance to say certain things to certain people, they can always refer back to the book,” said Nkosi.

She said the 100 letters are divided into six categories — family, friends, boys, people, God and what she has termed a million little things.

“Under family are letters to different family members, documenting how I feel about them and our respective relationships. My favourite out of these has to be ‘To Dad, Now That I think About It’.”

“Friends is addressed to the friends that I have made throughout the course of my life. These range from the friends I don’t speak to anymore and friends who are now married and many others.”

Nkosi said Boys which is definitely her favourite and most personal part of the book, has letters to all the boys she has known, loved, loathed and was not sure about.

She said the book is literally about her life and how each relationship has affected her.

“The other part of the book are letters to people. These are people that I have known who are not friends or family, but have played an important role in my life. Here, the letters are addressed to teachers, mentors, my favourite TV characters and catcallers.

“The other category titled God is about my relationship with God which has always been complex. In this category, I talk to God. Lastly, A million little things: Here I write about the little things that affect me every day. Among these are letters to my first period, to Covid-19 and the jeans I no longer fit into,” said the writer.

Nkosi is a trained journalist, screenwriter and aspiring television producer whose interests lie in storytelling through whatever medium. To date, she has written full length and short form films as well as for television. She did her industrial attachment at Sunday News and had a short stint as editor for an online entertainment magazine “Urban Culxure”.

In her spare time, Nkosi runs a personal blog.– @bonganinkunzi

