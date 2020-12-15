Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

CHIRUMANZU district in the Midlands province has since January recorded more than 150 cases of Gender-Based Violence that resulted in four deaths.

Most cases were recorded during the early stages of the Covid-19-induced lockdown which came into effect in March.

The worrying statistics were revealed during an awareness campaign against GBV held by Chirumanzu Rural District Council on Thursday last week in Mvuma town.

The council joined the rest of the World to observe 16 days of activism against GBV which ended on December 10.

Chirumanzu District Women Affairs Community Development Officer, Mrs Christina Sithole in an interview during the campaigns, said it was worrying that GBV cases were on the increase in the district.

“Our office has recorded more than 150 cases of Gender-Based Violence since January. This year we recorded the highest number of cases which I think was caused by the Covid-19-induced lockdown whereby women spent more hours with their partners and children compared to previous years,” she said.

Mrs Sithole said four people including a minor died as a result of GBV.

She said of the four deaths, two were recorded in Musena area and one each from Chirumanzu and Chiwodza areas.

Mrs Sithole said most violent cases against children were perpetrated by step-parents hence she always preached against divorce.

She said another adverse effect of the Covid-19-induced lockdown was the increased cases of pupils who fell pregnant.

“I have no statistics off-hand but we have received several reports of girls who fell pregnant and some of them are writing Grade Seven exams now,” said Mrs Sithole.

She commended the Chirumanzu RDC for taking the initiative to conduct the awareness campaign against GBV.

Mrs Sithole said she believes the awareness campaign will result in victims opening up and reporting the abuse to the police.

“GBV is not only peculiar to women and the girl child but also to men. Some suffer in silence and such awareness campaigns might persuade them to open up and report their cases,” she said.

Chirumanzu RDC chief executive officer Mr Lovemore Chatikobo said violence against all people, be it women, men or children should not be condoned.

He said GBV destroys the moral fibre of the home and the community at large.

“As Chirumanzu District we are joining the World in observing the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence,” he said.

