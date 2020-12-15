BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has finally released some of the much awaited DNA forensic results for the late Tapiwa Makore with a set of bones ruled out to be belonging to a human being.

Some of the body parts like the left palm have came out positive while the results on the skull are yet to be released. The Makore family’s lawyer Tabitha Chikeya has confirmed the latest developments.

More details to follow…

