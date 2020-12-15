Online Reporter

IN a development that has left some members of the public shocked, a High Court Judge has granted a $5 000 bail to arguably the country’s most dangerous and feared criminal, Musa Taj Abdul (46).

Abdul, who is facing several charges associated with armed robbery, hijacking and theft, was granted bail by Justice Benjamin Chikowero on Monday.

He has been on the police wanted list for almost two decades. Abdul and his gang are linked to many armed robberies, including the famous Mashwede case in Harare recently.