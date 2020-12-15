Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

POLICE has raised concern over the increased cases of drowning in the country since the onset of the rainy season calling on parents and guardians to take extra precaution with minors.

In a statement national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the number of drownings were now worrisome.

“In Hwange on 11th December 2020, a male juvenile aged seven years old drowned in Sianyama One Community Dam, Siabuwa after he fell off a floating log. His body was retrieved and taken to hospital for post-mortem.

“In Victoria Falls on the same date, a male juvenile (10) drowned while swimming in the Malata River,” he said.

He said in Inyathi on 7 December, a 36-year-old man drowned while attempting to cross Mbembesi River, which was flooded.

His body was discovered on 11 December 2020 floating in the river, about four kilometers away from the crossing point.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the public is urged to take head of safety and precautionary measures in order to safeguard their lives during this rainy season.

In another matter two unknown male adults hijacked a Honda Fit registration number ADU 9558 ON 11 December 2020 at Crystal Lounge, corner Robert Mugabe and 10th Avenue in Bulawayo.

“The duo had hired the vehicle to Hillside and later Morningside where they assaulted the owner and later pushed him out. A report was made to the police and during the course of investigations, the vehicle was recovered at corner William and Harden Road in Northend. One suspect was arrested,” he said.

The police said members of the public must be vigilant and stay away from crime. @NyembeziMu

