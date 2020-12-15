CONTROVERSIAL song John Vul’igate has been released yet again, this time by members of Scara and Chilli Ya Baba, claiming to be the original artists of the song.

Tsokotla “Chilli Yababa” Moatshe, Dominic “Matanta” Baloyi and Ndivhuwo “Scaraboy” Nephawe told Daily Sun they decided to release the original song because they owned the master and rights to it.

The song has been causing tension between the alleged original artists and Mapara A Jazz members Mc Millan “Man Malaya” Nephawe and Leonard “Lenny Sbechu” Malatji, who released a version of the track in September.

Matanta said their version was available on YouTube and Facebook adding that the music video would be on TV soon.

“The reason we released the song is that we are the legal owners. We’ve waited for Mapara A Jazz to prove their case, but they haven’t,” he said.

Matanta said Mapara A Jazz was not willing to meet to resolve the conflict.

“Mapara A Jazz don’t have masters of the song and they will not dare come to us. I feel we gave them enough time to resolve the matter. We will not beg them because they are the ones who stole the song.”

An angry Matanta said no one would stop them from performing the song and their legal team was dealing with the matter.

Scaraboy told Daily Sun he was happy people would finally know the truth.

“This is our song and we own the rights to it. I’m ready to face my brother Man Malaya,” he said.

Man Malaya from Mapara A Jazz said they were aware another version of the song was released. – DailySun

