THE Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) has opened a complaint handling office in Bulawayo to assist members of the public who have enquiries or complaints over their pension and insurance funds.

All along the regulator’s operations have been centralised in Harare, which saw clients from other parts of the country stranded, as they could not access its services. Due to lack of knowledge by beneficiaries, frustration and delayed contribution payments to pension funds by companies, millions of pension fund benefits lie unclaimed.

The opening of the new office in Bulawayo is, thus, expected to empower citizens in the second largest city and surrounding provinces in the southern region to make enquiries or raise complaints against insurance companies and pension funds, IPEC public relations manager, Mr Lloyd Gumbo said.

