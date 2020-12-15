Showbiz Reporter

Ngoma Ingoma lead singer Luke “De Lukes” Kamanga on Saturday tied the knot with his long-time partner Langelihle Ndlovu at Euphorie Events in Killarney, Bulawayo.

The couple had been dating for the past five years.

Entertainment at the glamorous wedding was provided by Image music, Ngoma Ingoma, Outfit band and Thandy Dhlana. The two MCs were Cde Phil and Nceku.

De Lukes said their honeymoon has been shelved due to the pandemic and a highly likely hectic festive season with the band.

“Our honeymoon will be determined by what this Covid-19 situation looks like at the end of December seeing that my line of work is demanding around this time of the year. However, we do have a few options lined up,” said De Lukes.

