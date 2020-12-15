BOURNEMOUTH – AFC Bournemouth’s Zimbabwean defender Jordan Zemura has put pen to paper on a new contract with the English Championship football club.

The 21-year-old – who made his league debut for the Cherries on Saturday – will remain at Vitality Stadium until 2022.

The deal comes after a breakthrough first few months of the season for Zemura, who made his first-team debut in September’s Carabao Cup win over Crystal Palace.

He went on to feature in the next round against Manchester City, coming on as a first-half substitute for Lloyd Kelly at the Etihad Stadium.

This past weekend, Zemura became the latest academy graduate to make their league debut in 2020/21 when he replaced Adam Smith in the 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town. The left-back, who has netted four times for the under-21s this season, has additionally seen his performances catch the eye of international scouts, receiving his first call up to the Zimbabwe national team in November.

Zemura’s debut came just two days before his 21st birthday, starting the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Algeria.

His followed that up with a second cap three days later, as the Warriors fought back to draw 2-2.

Like this: Like Loading...