Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

THE Rotary Clubs in Zimbabwe yesterday donated medical books to nine schools of nursing within Matabeleland region worth over US$1 million.

Mpilo Central Hospital, United Bulawayo Hospitals, Gwanda District Hospital, Tsholotsho District Hospital, Ingutsheni Central Hospital, St Lukes Hospitals, Hwange District Hospital and Brunapeg Mission St Anne’s Hospital in Plumtree among others benefitted from the donation.

The donation is set to help the Ministry of Health and Child Care equip health workers especially nurses with knowledge on how to continue providing quality services in health institutions.

It also comes at a time when 2020 has been declared the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife to celebrate the health workers frontline role in the fight against Covid-19.

Statistics show that in Zimbabwe about 480 health workers, a majority of them nurses, have tested positive to Covid-19 since the outbreak in March.

With the increasing number of new Covid-19 cases being recorded daily countrywide, nurses continue to put themselves at risk.

Speaking during the handover of the books at Mpilo yesterday, Rotary Club Zimbabwe South district governor Mrs Blessed Ndlovu said the books are a gift from the United States based Elsevier Publishers.

“Since 2017, the Rotary clubs in Zimbabwe have partnered with Book Aid International in distributing medical text and reference books to nurse and midwife training schools. Some of these books have benefited our three medical schools and the sole veterinary school in Zimbabwe,” said Mrs Ndlovu.

“The books are a kind gift from the United States of America based Elsevier Publishers and each shipment is worth over US$1 million. The British Council assists with the shipment and clearance of the books, which are then offloaded, stamped, sorted and apportioned and distributed by the Rotarians countrywide.”

She said thousands of health workers have lost their lives worldwide while attending to Covid-19 patients, hence the need to celebrate their sacrifices.

“The Rotary Clubs in Zimbabwe are partnering with the Ministry of Health and Child Care in commemorating the priceless role of nurses and midwives in Zimbabwe’s Health delivery system. This is in keeping with Rotary’s objectives of saving mothers and children and fighting disease. We are extremely grateful for the selfless generosity of Elsevier Publishers, Book Aid International and the British Council in bringing this massive initiative to fruition,” said Mrs Ndlovu.

Mpilo acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya extended his gratitude to Rotarians and said the books will be useful in improving the health care delivery system in the region.

“We are thankful to the Rotarians. The books are massive and are priceless as it will empower our health care workers who will improve our health care. The books are quite many and I know they will last us for more than 10 years,” said Prog Ngwenya.

