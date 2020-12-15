Demba Ba and the match official accused of racism during Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League clash with Istanbul Basaksehir last week are believed to have had a conversation in which they made peace with one another.

Sebastian Coltescu, the fourth official in PSG and Basaksehir’s European encounter last week, was accused of racism during an incident that ended up leading to players from both sides walking off the field last Tuesday.

The Romanian official received immediate backlash from Ba, who was on the Istanbul bench at the bench at the time, with the former Newcastle United and Chelsea striker repeatedly asking him why he identified the Turkish team’s assistant coach by race.

Since then, Coltescu has denied he is racist, which has now been backed up by one of Ba’s former Senegal teammates Ousmane N’Doye, who said in a recent interview that he put the two men in contact with each other to talk what happened.

“When I was in Romania, I met a lot of people there, I know how Romania works,” N’Doye told Sport.ro.

“If something happens to someone you know about, you have to say something. I saw Sebi’s character at matches – my favourite referees know each other.

“I found out Coltescu’s number and I told him I was with him. I know he’s not racist at all. It was a misunderstanding.

“I talked to Demba Ba, he’s my very good friend. I provided the assist for his first goal with the national team. I explained to him and he understood very well. I gave Sebi his number and I told him to call him to talk.”

Although N’Doye was not part of the discussion, he said Ba and Coltescu sorted out their differences and found common ground.

“They talked and they got along very well,” he added.

“They both called me back and told me they were very happy. Demba told me that Sebi is a very good man, as did Coltescu about Demba. The two got along.

“I’ve never seen racism in Romania – people were shocked when they found out what I said about Romania. It’s my country!

“I explained that to Demba. He said that he had not heard anything bad from Coltescu but believed that the word ‘black’ should not be used in the stadium. He did not say it was racism, he said that you can’t use that word in the stadium and Sebi understood that.” – Online

