Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Today, the late Zim Hip Hop King, Cal Vin would have been celebrating his 36th birthday but now, the day is just a reminder for friends and fans of the King of Hip Hop’s life.

Cal Vin was killed during a hit and run accident in October, just a few metres from his Luveve home in Bulawayo. The killer is still at large almost two months later.

Today, as people celebrate his birthday, pictures of the slain rapper started floating around on social media with the hashtag, #JusticeForCalvin resurfacing as many who knew him said they still want closure.

Mawiza, one of the exponents of Kontrol Tribe, a record label that Cal Vin left behind said: “If I was the one who was killed that night, I know Cal would be making so much noise. #JusticeforCalvin. I miss u broe.”

Sharing a picture of Cal Vin, Asaph said: “Today is your birthday bro. We still want #JusticeForVin.”

Media personality Pat Phiri said: “Today is your birthday. I hope you throw a mean party laph’okhona gazi. All hail the King! #GoneNeverForgotten #JusticeForCalvin.”

Radio personality Ezra Tshisa Sibanda also posted: “Today would have been my boy Cal Vin Mgcini Nhliziyo’s birthday. This is the day we’d settle all our bets between and record my single. Happy birthday Eiita Zkpn on the other side. Continue resting in peace soldier.”

Cal Vin was a multi-award-winning Zimbabwean rapper who rose to fame from about 2014. He collaborated with several artistes, among them South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest. – @bonganinkunzi

