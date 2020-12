Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter MASHWEDE Golf Classic main sponsor Alex “Dr. Mash” Mashamhanda said the tournament is back on the local golf radar and will be held annually. The tournament, which the Harare businessman sponsors with his sons, was held at Falcon on Friday and Saturday; and was won by Davison Elijah. Mashamhanda, who used to […]

