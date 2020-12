Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent High Court Judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero yesterday granted notorious armed robber Musa Taj Abdul (47) and his two co-accused Godfrey Mupamhanga (27) and Rudolf Tapiwa Kanhanga (29) bail. The trio were arrested in Beitbridge in August with five others Charles Lundu (47), Tapiwa Mangoma alias Tapa (27), Innocent Jairosi (32), Prince […]

Like this: Like Loading...