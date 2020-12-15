Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Municipal Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council’s finances continue to be in the red with the local authority’s debtors increasing by two percent while is creditors increased by 11,5 percent.

According to the latest council report, the city’s debtors now stand at $486 888 716 while it is owning various creditors $581 376 448.

“Debtors increased by two percent and creditors by 11,5 percent. Council is running the risk of being unable to collect the debt and consequently pay the creditors. Council is currently unable to institute other measures of enforcing debt collection.

“Council is therefore encouraging residents to pay their bills using electronic based platforms such as Ecocash, One wallet, Telecash and internet banking. Management has engaged with various creditors to settle debts as and when revenue becomes available,” reads the report.

In terms of the debtors, domestic debtors owe the local authority $259 098 892, industry and commerce; $168 706 237, government; $36 247 704 while parastatals and self-financing ministries owe the local authority $22 835 883.

Like this: Like Loading...