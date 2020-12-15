Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Magnificent!

This aptly describes award-winning Janet Manyowa’s, “Sounds of Victory” extended play (EP) launch concert held at Rainbow Towers on Sunday.

The show, which was limited to an exclusive audience, attracted guests from music to fashion, including Zimpraise boss Joseph Madziyire, Jonah Chivasa, Albert Nyathi, gospel DJ Fungai Kampira, Prim Kurima, Nomathemba Ndebele, Macdonald Chidavenzi and Apostle Batsirai Java.

Although it was a strictly by invite event, with limited numbers because of Covid-19 regulations and restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, those who were not on the list had to pay to watch the show on pay per view (PPV) application courtesy of Gateway Stream Music.

A visit to the Gateway Stream Music page showed more than 400 people were online.

Kudos to the organisers for bringing such a noble idea as artistes cannot only do free virtual shows.

Guests at the venue went home with gift packs which contained a compact disc of “Sounds of Victory” and a mask inscribed “Janet Manyowa — Sounds of Victory”.

It seems Manyowa had done a proper homework on hosting such a show which some described in the gospel field as the “2020 gospel concert shutdown”.

The stage, camera set up, lightning and choreography proved that Janet was now firmly in the prime phase of her career.

The show was well coordinated and had interludes which gave Manyowa time to breathe and gave prolific saxophonist Joseph “Jose Sax” Chinouriri an opportunity to showcase his talent.

Some said Manyowa’s success lies on handling her work professionally and taking her career seriously.

Guests were given VIP treatment, from food, red carpet moments to entertainment, creating an electrifying and magnificent moment.

The Zadzisa hit-maker did not only prove that she has a melodious voice, but also showed her fashion side as she wore the bur-berry coloured sequinned suit which wowed the crowd when she went on stage.

Surprisingly, Manyowa could dance too.

The event was hosted by bubbly radio personality Rebbecca Muchenje, who sailed flawlessly.

Muchenje, affectionately known as Becky, oozed with confidence as she took guests through the programme.

Manyowa performed songs such as “Oh Mwari”, “Tariro”, “Makafanira”, “Ndimi” and “Ngatimukudzei”.

On “Many Blessing” which was the climax of the event, Manyowa then played the top notch video of the song for the first time.

Manyowa again this time showed her other creative side, with the colourful dance video.

“Not to take anything away, I think Janet has nailed it with this creative video. It has direction and who knew that in gospel we can have something like this,” said Beatrice Makaza, who was at the event.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, Manyowa’s husband who doubles up as the manager, Munyaradzi, said they owed their success to God.

“Sunday night was amazing,” he said.

“The Sounds of Victory launch was a success, as we saw the hand of God. We would like to thank everyone who witnessed the PPV concert that it is possible in Zimbabwe.”

The event, which finished around 9pm as planned, saw people later jostling for Kodak moments with the singer.

Like this: Like Loading...