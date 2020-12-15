Africa Moyo in CONAKRY, Guinea

Zimbabwe’s attendance at today’s inauguration of Guinean President alpha Conde cements the already existing relations between the two countries and opens doors to trade throughout West Africa, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.

VP Mohadi said it was critical for Harare and Conakry to forge bilateral relations beneficial to citizens, especially in the context of the african Continental Free Trade area (afCFTA), which is set to revolutionise trade from next year.

Guinea is seen as an ideal opening for Zimbabwe into Francophone africa.

In an interview, VP Mohadi expressed con- cern that Zimbabwe was not efficiently marketing itself as a tourist destination in all parts of the world, considering that a considerable number of Guineans were not sure they will get decent accommodation, find convenient airports and be able to drive around if they visited Victoria Falls.

“Which means we are not doing much as Zimbabwe to sell ourselves, yet tourism is one of the low-hanging fruits,” said VP mohadi.

“We will be doing more and we will be urging the ambassador and the ministry of Foreign affairs (and international Trade) to do more outreach programmes of what we offer as Zimbabwe in terms of tourism.”

VP Mohadi was speaking after being briefed by ambassador to senegal, Mr James Maridadi, who also covers Guinea, mali and The Gambia, although he is yet to present his cre- dentials in the other three countries.

VP Mohadi, who is representing President Mnangagwa here, said he will take advantage of the inauguration of President Conde to engage leaders of the 15 African countries expected to attend, so that bilateral relations can be established and in some cases deepened.

“I have received a comprehensive analysis of what is happening in West Africa,” he said.

“When it comes to this inauguration, quite a number of Heads of state would be coming to witness from the African continent.

“Now, with the afCFTA we have introduced, we would want to interest them national leaders in certain areas that we offer in Zimbabwe.

“They might be interested in telling us what they offer because the most important thing is trade. we have decided as africa that we need to have intra-african trade and not rely on the