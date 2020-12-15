BY LORRAINE MUROMO

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has called on government and policymakers to re-align their response strategies towards COVID-19 as the country was experiencing a second wave of the pandemic which has seen the number of infections rising.

In a statement yesterday, ZADHR expressed concern over failure by citizens to follow regulations to curb the coronavirus.

Their statement came at a time that the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC) yesterday reported a total of 11,081 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 305 deaths and 9,253 recoveries.

“ZADHR notes with concern the general disregard of following the laid down social distancing and protective interventions for COVID-19 in most parts of the country.

“The World Health Organisation has persistently warned against this complacency, which it terms pandemic complacency and advises for the continued and correct use of face masks, social distancing strategies and continued screening and surveillance in public spaces,” the statement read.

“The government of Zimbabwe must work closely with health promotion experts to disseminate messages to combat pandemic fatigue through highlighting the existential threats posed by COVID-19,” they said.

The ZADHR also said that testing rates must be urgently up-scaled; adding that a new policy thrust must enhance the safety and protection of groups that were at higher risk of mortality and morbidity from COVID-19.

“ZADHR proposes that government rolls out a targeted vaccination campaign which initially prioritises high risk groups and the vulnerable,” they said.

