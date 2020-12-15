BY KENNETH NYANGANI

TEN armed robbers pounced on a Rusape farm on Saturday and took farming equipment worth thousands of dollars.

Manicaland police spokesperson inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa yesterday confirmed the robbery.

He said the robbery happened on Saturday at Tara farm in Rusape around midnight. The armed robbers armed with machetes came using a lorry and they attacked a security guard named Question Chinenyanga who was manning the farm’s premises.

They tied him using barbed wire and then went into the premises where they further attacked two other security guards before tying them as well.

They took lawn mowers, a meat cutting machine, 40 electric motors , barbed wires, spanners and other farming equipment.

