By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A 45-YEAR-OLD Guruve woman allegedly killed her husband after she struck her husband to death with bricks on the head.

The matter came to light yesterday at the Guruve magistrates courts after the accused, Tabeth Mutungwa appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

After committing the offence Mutungwa dragged the body and tied it on a tree to conceal the crime.

She was not asked to plead to the murder charge and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The State, led by prosecutor Carson Kundiona, alleged that on December 8 the accused had an altercation with her husband Webster Zhuwaka after accusing him of having an extramarital affair. Mutungwa became violent and fatally assaulted Zhuwaki with bricks.

To conceal her act she dragged Zhuwaki’s body and hung it from a tree.

During investigations, the police found bloodstained clothes in the house and bricks used in committing the crime.

