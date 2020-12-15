BY REX MPHISA

BEITBRIDGE Border Post is experiencing a truckers’ bottleneck on the South African side, which has caused a gridlock and has affected the smooth flow of traffic from the Zimbabwean side.

Travellers yesterday had to endure very long hours at the border as there were long queues stretching more than 10km on the Zimbabwean side amid disorderly COVID-19 screening by border authorities.

Most truckers said they lost business as a result of the long hours spent at the border post.

The chaos has resulted in Beitbridge East MP Albert Nguluvhe (Zanu PF) asking authorities to come up with ways to ensure that travellers were cleared fast.

“A solution needs to be found early so that locals can continue with their day-to-day business without hindrance. We are also appealing to the police and the Beitbridge local authority to direct traffic properly so that travellers are not inconvenienced,” he said.

A Beitbridge resident Tawanda Moyo said that the chaos has resulted in drivers parking their trucks near people’s homes and blocking movement.

“Trucks blocked the road leading from my home for the fourth day today. I am now unable to drive to work,” Moyo said.

Other residents expressed concern that the trucks will damage local roads and destroy underground water pipes.

Some frustrated truckers were urinating in front of people’s houses and were also using bush toilets.

However, vendors were happy as they took advantage of the chaos to cash-in by selling water, airtime vouchers, toiletries and prepared food.

Beitbridge town clerk Loud Ramakgapola said: “The blockage of roads by trucks is affecting business and people’s access to their homes. It also damages the image of the country. All stakeholders including the municipality, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimra and clearing agents need to work together to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.”

Follow us on Twitter

@NewsDayZimbabwe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...