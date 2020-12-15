BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE Commissioner-General of Police, Godwin Matanga yesterday announced the death of retired police commissioner Adolf Moyo, who passed away on December 11 at Westend Hospital in Harare.

In a statement yesterday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Moyo, who is a war veteran retired from the police service on December 8.

Meanwhile, Nyathi said the police were concerned over the increase in drowning cases, mostly involving minors that have occurred in the country since the onset of the rainy season. He said a 36-year-old man drowned while trying to cross Mbembesi River which was flooded.

“In Hwange, on December 11 2020, a male juvenile aged seven drowned in Sianyama One community dam, Siabuwa after he fell off a floating log and his body was retrieved and taken to hospital for post-mortem. In Victoria Falls, on the same date, a male juvenile (10) drowned while swimming in Malata River,” Nyathi said.

 Follow Winstone on

Twitter @widzoanto

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw