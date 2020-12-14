PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) play a critical role in ensuring the country realises its goal to grow the economy into an upper middle- income economy by 2030.

Cde Mnangagwa who was addressing MSMEs at the awards, graduation and launch of the 2020-2024 MSMEs Policy in Gweru last Friday, said the sector plays a critical role in the development of the country.

He said the new policy was meant to ensure that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises make meaningful contributions towards the achievement of an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

He said closer co-ordination and synergies are therefore, essential between the sector and various Government departments and local authorities.

President Mnangagwa said his Government recognises the critical role played by the MSMEs in job creation, empowerment and wealth generation.

He urged the sector to develop modern and world class quality products and services which meet the needs of citizens.

The President said to achieve this, the sector should establish partnerships and networks with business chambers from beyond the country’s borders.

He challenged the MSMEs to also develop synergies with universities in order to tap into the ongoing innovations and inventions which can propel resilience and growth of enterprises.

The universities have already responded positively to calls by the Government to churn out relevant graduates whose innovations and inventions can impact on the growth of the economy.

President Mnangagwa has this year not only capped thousands of graduates at the different State universities but has also commissioned industrial projects which are products of the Government’s programme of establishing innovation hubs and industrial parks at universities and colleges.

It is these innovation hubs and industrial parks that MSMEs should fully utilsssssssssssise to boost production and improve the quality of their products.

The strong and vibrant innovation ecosystems being spearheaded by these institutions of higher learning should assist the small enterprises to keep abreast with emerging new skills and technologies so that their products and services remain competitive internationally.

The universities and colleges have demonstrated through their response to the Covid-19 pandemic that they are now producing a new breed of graduates that is relevant to industry.

The small enterprises on their part have demonstrated that they have the capacity to produce and what is now needed is to take advantage of the universities’ innovations and inventions to enhance productivity and improve quality of products in order to create a sustainable industrial base.

