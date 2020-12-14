Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Harare Bureau

Magnificent! This is the best way to describe multi-award winning gospel musician, Janet Manyowa’s “Sounds of Victory” EP launch.

The exclusive launch at Rainbow Towers on Sunday which had limited numbers in line with Covid-19 guidelines saw the rest of the artiste’s fans watching the show online through the pay per view (PPV) app, a first that was facilitated by Gateway Stream Music.

A visit on the app’s Gateway Stream Music page showed that more than 400 people who paid ZWL$100 each, watched the show online.

Those who physically attended the launch of the seven-track EP were treated to gift packs which contained the EP and mask inscribed “Janet Manyowa — Sounds of Victory.

It seems the musician did proper research on the hosting of the launch as the event was flawless such that some have described it as the 2020 shutdown gospel concert.

The stage, camera set up, lighting and choreography proved that Janet is now firmly in the prime phase of her career.

Her performance was well co-ordinated and had some interludes which afforded prolific saxophonist, Joseph “Jose

Sax” Chinouriri a chance to showcase his talent.

As she performed “Many Blessings” which was the climax of the event, Manyowa also released the song’s visuals.

The Zadzisa hit-maker did not only prove that she has a melodious voice, but also showed her fashion side as she wore a Burberry sequinned suit which wowed the crowd when she went on stage.

Surprisingly, she can dance too.

Sounds of Victory has seven tracks and previously released songs including Makafanira, Ndimi, Tariro and Ngatimukudzei Mwari.

The EP, a Christmas gift to music lovers, is influenced by the book of Joshua in the Bible. The message, according to Manyowa is to give people hope following a very trying year in which lives were lost and livelihoods threatened by the coronavirus. The event was hosted by the ever bubbly radio personality, Rebecca Muchenje who was a perfect fit.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, Manyowa’s husband, Munyaradzi who doubles up as her manager said: “Sunday night was amazing. Sounds of Victory launch was a success as we saw the hand of God. We’d like to thank everyone who came through and those who watched from home through PPV.”

Manyowa had hoped to launch an album this year, but due to the pandemic, she had to shelve those plans and opted to release an uplifting EP.

Like this: Like Loading...