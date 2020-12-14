Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

VICTORIA Falls-based former Zifa Southern Region vice-chairman Morgan Gazza Dube has formally announced his candidature for the post of Highlanders secretary-general.

The club is holding elections to fill some posts during its annual general meeting scheduled for next year.

The incumbent secretary-general is Israeli Moyo.

Highlanders members will vote for the chairman, secretary-general and committee member at the AGM to be held during the first week of February.

Four candidates, including a club legend, have indicated to close associates that they intend to challenge incumbent chairman Kenneth Mhlophe who is seeking re-election.

Incumbent committee member Wisdom Mabhena is constitutionally barred from standing after serving the maximum two consecutive terms.

This means new faces will battle for this executive committee role at the AGM.

“Yes, I have decided to throw my name into the hat for the post of Highlanders secretary-general. It’s my hope that I shall add value to the institution that is so dear to millions of people out there,” said Dube, who is also the Highlanders Victoria Falls Supporters Chapter chairman.

Asked if he won’t have challenges executing his duties since he is based 435km out of Bulawayo, the 52-year-old Fifa administration certificate holder said times have evolved and the world was now easily connected.

“That will not be an issue, just as it is not an issue now. However, for now I think the main issue is me convincing abalandeli beBosso to believe that I can add value to our club. I will soon be engaging with the generality of the Highlanders’ membership, asking them to buy into brand Morgan,” he said.

Dube sponsored the revival of Bosso juniors and has regularly funded the club’s pre-season camps. He also hosted the team every time it played against Hwange at the Colliery Stadium.

If elected, Dube says he will also bring the technical brains to the executive, as he holds a coaching certificate and is also a former player with the now defunct Intundla FC in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League.

He was also instrumental in the deal that saw the late Nkosilathi “Diego” Khumalo joining the Bulawayo giants in 2001.

Like this: Like Loading...