Global cosmetic brand Royal Secrets Cosmetics showed appreciation to its employees by awarding its high achievers with various prizes at an award ceremony held over the weekend in the country’s capital.

The COVID 19 pandemic has wreaked havoc across the globe with the corporate world taking a huge hit, affecting revenue and employee performance. However, through it all some business entities managed to manoeuvre the course and find ways to continuing operations. One such company is royal Secrets International.

The Royal Secrets Cosmetics (RSC) Business Awards held over the weekend at the Harare Show grounds was a beautiful star studded event consumed by the excitement of hopeful employees eyeing the much coveted prizes.

Under the leadership of the Chief Executive, Talent Madziwo, employees have steadily received support and encouragement to allow continued flow of operations.

“As Royal Secrets Cosmetics, our motto is ‘Rewarding Hard Work’, and as we work to achieve our goal, we saw it fit to award those who had worked hard throughout the year .In fact this was actually our second edition of the Awards Ceremony. We successfully held the first edition last year,” she said.

The company believes that to those who have put in effort to work through the year, they deserve recognition, for the dedication and the passion.

“To everyone who is working under Royal Secrets Cosmetics’ network, I would like to say that despite the current economic situation or the deadly pandemic, let’s keep focused and surely though hard work and determination we will make it. At the end of the day it’s not about how many times u fall, but how many times do u rise up. Hard work pays,” said Mrs Madziwo.

Countless lives have been elevated through the entrepreneurship opportunities offered through Royal secrets. Many have taken the chance at earning extra income and have never looked back.

“We are proud to see many lives being changed for the better, and like my Co-Founder, Mr Madziwo, mentioned at the awards, at least 80% of our network is owned by women. We are proud to see women empowered. As the famous saying goes, by educating a woman you have educated the whole community,” she added.

Winners walked away with cars, fridges, TVs, groceries, cash prizes and an experience to last a lifetime.

