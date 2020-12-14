Three exhumed bodies of liberation war heroes who were in a mass grave in Mt Darwin are still in a mortuary at Mt Darwin Hospital for close to a year now after being exhumed early this year, Mashonaland Central Zimbabawe National Liberation War Veterans Association chairperson Cde Sam Parirenyatwa has revealed.

In a side interview at the burial of liberation hero Cde Moses Shambakumanja on Saturday, Cde Parirenyatwa said the liberation war heroes are yet to be given a proper burial due to resources constraints.

The bodies were exhumed with assistance from the Fallen Heroes Trust.

Cde Parirenyatwa said efforts were underway to give a proper burial before end of this year.

He said each of the eight district in the province has a mass grave and plans are underway to exhume bodies of fallen heroes for proper interment.

