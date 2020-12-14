Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SHOULD the Sables qualify for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, they will fall into Pool A, which has the hosts, New Zealand and Italy.

The draw for the World Cup was conducted in Paris on Monday.

Twelve teams have already secured their places at France 2023 courtesy of finishing in the top three of their respective pools in the 2019 Rugby World Cup and the remaining eight places will be determined by a process of regional and cross-regional qualifiers.

For Africa, the 2022 Rugby Africa Cup will be used as a qualification tournament for 2023 World Cup.

The Rugby Africa Cup has not been held for the past two years due to lack of finances and the coronavirus pandemic, but is certain to resume next year.

The winner of the Africa Cup will qualify automatically, while the runner-up will head to a final qualifier with three teams from other confederations.

The one slot reserved for an African team will see the nation that comes out victorious falling into Pool A, while the runner-up will go the qualifier route and go into Pool C, which has Wales, Australia, Fiji.

The 12 teams that got automatic qualification are South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales, Ireland, France, Australia, Japan, Scotland, Argentina, Fiji and Italy.

At the draw in Paris, teams were seeded based on the World Rugby rankings as of January 1, 2020, and placed into the first three bands of four teams.

Draw

Pool A New Zealand, France, Italy, Americas 1, Africa 1

Pool B South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Asia/Pacific 1, Europe 2

Pool C Wales, Australia, Fiji, Europe 1, Qualifier winner,

Pool D England, Japan, Argentina, Oceania 1, Americas 2

