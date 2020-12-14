Apostle Chisale

Greetings beloved nation. Last week we said garments speak of functions or ranks. In Exodus 28:2-3 it says “And you shall make holy garments for Aaron your brother, for glory and for beauty. 3 So you shall speak to all who are gifted artisans, whom I have filled with the spirit of wisdom, that they may make Aaron’s garments, to consecrate him, that he may minister to Me as priest.”

We see that the garments of the High Priest were not worn by ordinary people. Garments symbolise a mantle, an anointing and the weight of God’s glory on a person. God could not kill Aaron while he was putting on that garment because the anointing had to be taken over by someone else. That’s why Aaron was first de-robed because his garment had to be worn by his son Eleazar, as we see in Numbers 20:24-28, where it says “Aaron shall be gathered to his people, for he shall not enter the land which I have given to the children of Israel, because you rebelled against My word at the water of Meribah. 25 Take Aaron and Eleazar his son, and bring them up to Mount Hor; 26 and strip Aaron of his garments and put them on Eleazar his son; for Aaron shall be gathered to his people and die there.” 27 So Moses did just as the Lord commanded, and they went up to Mount Hor in the sight of all the congregation. 28 Moses stripped Aaron of his garments and put them on Eleazar his son; and Aaron died there on the top of the mountain. Then Moses and Eleazar came down from the mountain.”

In the case of Elisha we see that he died with the garment on because there was no one who was worthy to wear it. In Aaron’s case, his ministry had to continue that’s why his garment was given to his son. Elijah’s garment was taken by Elisha for him to cross over.

The baptism of the Holy Spirit provides a divine clothing for ministry. In Luke 24:49 it says “And, behold, I send the promise of my Father upon you: but tarry ye in the city of Jerusalem, until ye be endued with power from on high”.

The word “endued” means clothe. Thus we are clothed with a garment when we receive the Holy Spirit. It’s a supernatural clothing provided by the spirit of God. In Greek the word “endue” means the following; i) to envelope in, ii) to hide in, iii) to clothe with a garment, iv) to protect with armour, v) to be ordained with power, vi) to be saturated with the mind of Christ, in thoughts, in feelings and in action, vii) to resemble Christ and to produce a life that he lived. It is a supernatural clothing by the Holy Spirit, meaning the baptism with the Holy Spirit is also a garment.

There are different garments for different seasons, so God is a God of seasons. God is always on the move, He does things differently each season. When a new season comes, the old garment is no longer relevant in the new season. That’s why it’s important never to fight a new battle using an old strategy. There is a prayer made by two people in the bible, Moses and David, which was ‘ Show me your way’- meaning show me what you are going to do next so that I can align and position myself. A new season requires a new garment, that’s why the bible says you cannot put new wine in old wineskin. Therefore you cannot enter into a new season with an old garment. Some people fail to enter into a new season because of the wrong spiritual garment they are wearing for the new season. Wrong garments disqualify us from the new thing God is doing in a particular season.

In Genesis 37:3 we see that Joseph had a coat of many colours, this garment symbolised God’s favour. Joseph, while in his father’s house, wore a garment of many colours. In Potiphar’s house he wore a different garment and in prison he wore a prison garment. His status changed whenever he put on a new garment. The change in garments signified the dawn of a new dispensation in his life. When he was called out of prison, he had to take off the garment of affliction and put on a palace garment, because garments also signify ranks. The change of garments closed the old season and opened to a new season of ruler ship. That’s why when you are entering a new season, you don’t have to advertise it.

Elisha asked for a double portion because he wanted to fight, using a double portion, the battles that Elijah had failed to fight eg dealing with Jezebel. Elisha’s season demanded a double portion. Only those who have the right garment will be able to access a sceptre of God’s anointing to change the communities and the nations. In 1 Chronicles 12:32, the children of Issachar understood the times and seasons.

What is God saying in the body of Christ, in Zimbabwe and in your life in this season? Know where you are in God’s season because at times we get delays because of not knowing the times and seasons. Knowing where you are with God will determine the kind of garment you are wearing.

In Hebrews 10:5-7 we see that Jesus had to come and fulfil the volume of the book that was written of him. Jesus was within the purposes of God. Thus the right garment ushers us to authority and the wrong garment disqualifies us with God. Do not wear the garment of an apostle if God has not called you to be one, do not wear the garment of a prophet if God has not called you to be one. There are things that God has promised us, let us wait until the right season.

