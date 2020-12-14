Nigerian music star, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr. P, has opened up on the possibility of the P-Square band reuniting saying anyone nursing that hope better kill it and move on.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Mr. P pointed out that nothing lasts forever, reminding P-Square fans that other music groups such as Plantashun Boiz, StylePlus, Mohits and Remedies also split.

“Let me get this off my chest before some people start their usual preaching. Listen, nothing lasts forever and change is constant! Every day they continue barking!”

The music star was addressing those asking him to apologise to his brother so that P-Square can return as well as fans who have been insisting that they do not recognise Mr P and Rudeboy as they only know P-Square.

The music star suggested that he has liberated himself by leaving the band and is now following his dreams.

Mr. P said he wrote an official resignation letter four years ago, making it clear he was no longer part of the group.

“I am no longer part of the group! Please, this page is for me and my dear fans Team P!” he insisted.

“We have since moved on and it’s best y’all do the same! Support who you wish to support and move on. It’s not a competition and I’m not even giving any room for that.”

He called on fans of the defunct P-Square to get used to the fact that the group will never exist again, adding that “nothing lasts forever! Again, change is constant.”

“This is no longer about what you want! It is about what we want, so respect our decisions. It’s already a closed chapter. We are not the first group to split or make such decisions!”

Paul and Peter Okoye are identical twin brothers who produced and released their albums through Square Records. But on September 25, 2017, a report that they had disbanded filled the airwaves after Peter reportedly sent a resignation letter to the group’s lawyer. – DailyPost

Like this: Like Loading...