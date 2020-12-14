Liverpool will face Manchester United’s Champions League conquerors RB Leipzig in the last 16 next year.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who topped Group D in Europe’s premier club competition, will take on the German outfit who beat United 3-2 last week to claim a place in the knockout stage.

Manchester City will also face Bundesliga opposition in the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach, while the Premier League’s other remaining representatives, Chelsea, will take on Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool and City have never faced their respective opponents in a competitive match before, whereas Chelsea have faced Atleti seven times since 2009.

The tie of the round is arguably Barcelona v Paris St Germain.

The French side were finalists last season but will have bad memories of facing Barca in 2017, when their 4-0 first-leg lead was overturned in a dramatic 6-1 defeat at the Nou Camp.

Holders Bayern Munich will take on Italian side Lazio, while Cristiano Ronaldo returns to his native Portugal with Juventus to take on Porto.

Here’s the latest odds, according to oddschecker.

UEFA Champions League winner 2020/21

Bayern Munich – 5/2

Manchester City – 7/2

Liverpool – 6/1

PSG – 10/1

Juventus – 12/1

Real Madrid – 16/1

Chelsea – 18/1

Atletico Madrid – 20/1

Borussia Dortmund – 20/1

– Mirror Sport

