After a tumultuous year, it feels great to be in December, the final month of the year that is generally associated with celebrations.

Artistes, Asaph, Msiz’Kay and Mawiza are excited to have lived to see this month and they want others to join in on the celebrations through a track, Back to December (B.T.D) that they have just released.

The track that was accompanied by colourful high definition visuals sees the artistes break down how people will be celebrating the festive season by spending their money, partying from 6PM to 6Am and patronising various outlets in Bulawayo.

“We’re back to December, 6 to 6 siyaba enter. There’s no time for sleeping,” sings Asaph.

The song is already proving to be a hit as it made the ZiFM Stereo Top 40 charts this past weekend.

