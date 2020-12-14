Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

A TWITTER poll run by Chronicle Sport shows that the country’s football fans want to return to the stadia if football resumes in March next year as planned.

The proposed date for resumption of league programmes is the first week of March, 2021. Whether or not the new dates will stand is all dependent on Zifa’s relations with football stakeholders such as the Premier Soccer League and Sports and Recreation Commission.

Zifa has indicated that fans will not be allowed into the stadia if football does return as proposed.

Chronicle Sport ran a poll to find out what fans think about the local game returning without fans.

While 53 percent of the respondents voted for football to return with fans, 36 percent opposed the return of fans and 11 percent were undecided on what would be the best option.

Zifa had previously said it was preparing for a bio-bubble mini-league tournament, but nothing materialised.

The association had intended to use the mini-league tournament to help prepare locally-based players for the Chan, which kicks off in Cameroon next month, but the recently chosen Warriors’ squad will have to depend on some other forms of preparation. – @innocentskizoe

