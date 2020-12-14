Showbiz Reporter

Musician Selmor Mtukudzi has been dealt a major blow after thieves stole her phone last week and deleted her fan page.

Her husband, Tendai Manatsa shared news of the unfortunate incident on Sunday afternoon and pleaded with those with the know how of how to retrieve the page to assist.

“Hey guys, my wife Selmor Mtukudzi lost her phone to thieves last week and they deleted her Facebook page. Does anyone know how we can recover the page? Been trying everything we know with no avail,” wrote Manatsa on his Facebook page.

This is a major blow for Selmor as the page which had thousands of followers had a lot of content of her career which she likely had not saved anywhere else.

Like this: Like Loading...