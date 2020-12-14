Showbiz Reporter

Former Miss Zimbabwe, Lorraine Maphala-Phiri has given birth to her third child, a baby girl which they have named Keabetswe Elaine.

Keabetswe is her second daughter after her first born, Dineo. The second born is a son named Ethan.

Announcing the arrival of Keabetswe, her father, Sonny Phiri posted a cute video of her being handled by the doctors’ moments after her birth.

“Welcome to the world precious daughter Keabetswe Elaine Phiri. Such a blessing to announce the arrival of our daughter,” posted Phiri on his Facebook page.



