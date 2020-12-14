Chronicle Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded 27 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours which brings the total number to 11 246 since the outbreak of the global pandemic.

Of the 27, 24 were recorded in Bulawayo province and three in Mashonaland West. No deaths were recorded during the same period.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care says all 27 new cases are locals.

Active cases now stand at 1 488 and a majority are in Bulawayo which 531 followed by Harare at 213.

We recorded 27 new cases in the last 24 hours after conducting 1 187 PCR tests and all the 27 are locals. As at 13 December 2020, Zimbabwe had 11 246 confirmed cases, including 9 451 recoveries and 307 deaths.”

Like this: Like Loading...