Debra Matabvu, Harare Bureau

CHURCHES have a critical role to play in advancing national development and the country’s social well-being and Government is working hard to nurture a close relationship with religious institutions, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of the construction of a temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said churches have been instrumental in furthering socio-economic development in the country.

“The contribution of the church to national development and the social wellbeing of the citizenry cannot be overemphasised,” said the President.

“Dating back to the colonial era and post-independent Zimbabwe, the church in general has continued to play an important role in advancing the development aspirations of our people.

“The church, as the body of Christ has been instrumental in the socio-economic, humanitarian and infrastructural development of our country with footprints in the health and education sectors.

“As we modernise, industrialise and grow our country towards Vision 2030, the church is a vital cog in our robust national development course.”

President Mnangagwa said churches had the responsibility to preserve and protect the moral fabric of society and to inculcate a culture of peace and unity.

“The church just like the family remains an important institution for internalisation of social norms, values and ethics.

“Both institutions are fundamental and have a responsibility to preserve and protect the moral fabric of any society.

“It is in the home and church where children and members of our society are taught lessons of love, respect, forgiveness, compassion, care and service.”

He applauded the church for electing to use designs that accentuate African imagery for their temple.

“I exhort the Church at large to be mindful and sensitive to our unique rich art, culture and heritage as a people.”

The President said the church’s decision to use locally produced building materials will contribute towards employment creation.

“As we approach the end of 2020 and start a new year, I urge this church and other churches in general to continue fasting, interceding and praying for Zimbabwe, especially with regards to peace, development, the Covid-19 pandemic and other natural phenomena.

“As we go into the New Year and the years ahead, my administration will continue facilitating a closer relationship between the state and church.”

Speaking at the event, the church’s first counsellor of Africa South Area, Elder Edward Dube said the peace prevailing in the country will encourage church members from across the region to visit the temple.

“This is a very momentous event, not only for the members of the Latter-Day Saints but for the whole country as well as the region,” he said.

“Members from Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique will benefit from the temple and because of the peace in this country some will even travel from afar.

“So this is a very special occasion for us.”

Construction of the temple, which will be the sixth in Africa, is scheduled to take two years.

The other temples are in South Africa (2), Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Nigeria and Ghana.

Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and several senior Government officials attended the event.

Like this: Like Loading...