KAIZER Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has commented on striker Khama Billiat’s first goal of the season, but said he still has a lot to improve on.

Chiefs’ stuttering start to the 2020/21 season continued on Wednesday as they were made to fight back from 2-0 down to salvage a point at home to Black Leopards.

The results saw Amakhosi remain down in 12th position on the DStv Premiership standings, having registered only one win from their opening six league games.

On the bright side, however, Billiat finally got off the mark this season as he bagged the all-important equaliser, and what was only his third goal for the club since September 24, 2019, which Hunt welcomed.

“Any goal he scores is a great goal, so those ones count,” the ex-Bidvest Wits mentor said.

“But there’s a lot to work on, on his overall performance, but he scored, got us the equaliser, so we move on and try and eradicate the mistakes we’ve made.”

A further assessment was given on Amakhosi’s young stars, who look to have shown more fight and determination than their senior teammates in recent times, but the four-time league winner refused to sow division within the team.

“I’m not gonna separate young and old, they’re all players. Blom was man of the match; (he had a) fantastic, great performance, and long may it continue,” he added.

“But we’re all in this together – young and old – and it’s part of the game. We’re certainly going to need everybody, you know, with our situation of not being able to make changes.” – KickOff

Like this: Like Loading...